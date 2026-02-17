Pfizer Inc. $PFE Shares Sold by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 443,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 20,981 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $11,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 75,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 26,352 shares during the period. Summitry LLC grew its holdings in Pfizer by 134.6% during the third quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 21,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Providence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $282,000. MRA Advisory Group acquired a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Bastion Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,380,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. HSBC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Pfizer from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

NYSE:PFE opened at $27.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.23. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.92 and a 12 month high of $27.94. The firm has a market cap of $156.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 12.42%.The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 126.47%.

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer’s portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

