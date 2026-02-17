WealthCare Investment Partners LLC Has $2.41 Million Holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF $FLJH

WealthCare Investment Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:FLJH – Free Report) by 23.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 67,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,026 shares during the period. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF were worth $2,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,730,000.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FLJH opened at $42.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.88. Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $43.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.65 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.37.

Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF Profile

The Franklin FTSE Japan Hedged ETF (FLJH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies in Japan. The fund is currency hedged for USD-based investors. FLJH was launched on Nov 2, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

