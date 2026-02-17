Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,561 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,676 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after buying an additional 4,218 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 15.4% in the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% during the second quarter. Forvis Mazars Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% during the second quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $226.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 4.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $231.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.28. The firm has a market cap of $205.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.02). Texas Instruments had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 30.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Texas Instruments has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.220-1.480 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 30th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 30th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 104.41%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 3,144 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total value of $696,647.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 11,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,585,838.60. The trade was a 21.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total transaction of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,723.21. The trade was a 40.08% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 117,431 shares of company stock valued at $25,607,436 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TXN has been the subject of several analyst reports. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $156.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane raised Texas Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.92.

Texas Instruments Inc (NASDAQ: TXN) is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company’s products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI’s business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI’s product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

