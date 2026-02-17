Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $56.10 Million Stock Position in Danaher Corporation $DHR

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 113.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 282,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,613 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Danaher were worth $56,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. White Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in Danaher by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in Danaher by 2.8% during the third quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.9% in the third quarter. Purkiss Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH raised its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the second quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 2,524 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 7,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Performance

DHR opened at $212.37 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.87. Danaher Corporation has a 52-week low of $171.00 and a 52-week high of $242.80. The firm has a market cap of $150.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.40 and its 200-day moving average is $215.71.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.09. Danaher had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Corporation will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Danaher in a research note on Monday, December 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Danaher from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Danaher in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $253.86.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) is a global science and technology company that designs, manufactures and markets products and services for the life sciences, diagnostics, and environmental and applied markets. The company organizes its operations into business segments focused on Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions, supplying instruments, reagents, software and related services that support research, clinical testing, biopharmaceutical development, and industrial and environmental monitoring.

Products and services in Danaher’s portfolio include analytical and diagnostic instruments, laboratory consumables and reagents, digital and software solutions for workflow and data management, field and industrial monitoring equipment, and service and maintenance programs.

Featured Stories

