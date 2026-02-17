Best Buy Co., Inc. $BBY Stock Position Raised by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 262.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,035 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,921 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $2,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.3% in the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy during the third quarter valued at $32,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 604 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBY opened at $65.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.44. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.99 and a 12-month high of $91.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $68.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.27.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The technology retailer reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Best Buy had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The business had revenue of $9.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Best Buy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.350 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 16th were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.8%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 125.83%.

BBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on Best Buy from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 26th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Evercore dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Best Buy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Best Buy from $82.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.05.

Best Buy Co, Inc is a leading North American consumer electronics retailer that sells a broad range of products including computers, mobile phones, televisions and home theater systems, major appliances, smart-home devices, gaming hardware and software, wearables and related accessories. The company operates through a mix of large-format stores, smaller specialty locations and an e-commerce platform, offering national and private-brand merchandise from major consumer-technology manufacturers as well as third-party sellers.

Beyond product retailing, Best Buy provides a suite of services aimed at installation, repair and ongoing technical support.

