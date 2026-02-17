Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 138,300 Shares of AudioCodes Ltd. $AUDC

Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AudioCodes Ltd. (NASDAQ:AUDC – Free Report) by 15.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,028,850 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 138,300 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AudioCodes were worth $9,795,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AudioCodes during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in AudioCodes in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of AudioCodes by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of AudioCodes by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 27,217 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AudioCodes by 38.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 39,306 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 10,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

AudioCodes Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ AUDC opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.52 and its 200-day moving average is $9.11. The firm has a market cap of $210.22 million, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 1.07. AudioCodes Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $12.10.

AudioCodes Dividend Announcement

AudioCodes ( NASDAQ:AUDC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. AudioCodes had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 3.65%.The company had revenue of $62.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.00 million. AudioCodes has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.600-0.750 EPS. Analysts forecast that AudioCodes Ltd. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th. This represents a yield of 544.0%. AudioCodes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AUDC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of AudioCodes in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of AudioCodes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

AudioCodes Company Profile

AudioCodes Ltd is a global provider of advanced voice networking and media processing solutions for enterprises and service providers. The company designs and manufactures a comprehensive portfolio of products, including session border controllers (SBCs), media gateways, IP phones, management and monitoring software, and cloud-based communications microservices. Its offerings support a wide range of unified communications (UC) and contact center deployments, enabling secure, high-quality voice connectivity across on-premises, hybrid and cloud environments.

Founded in 1993 and headquartered in Rosh Ha’Ayin, Israel, AudioCodes serves customers in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Latin America.

