NEOS Investment Management LLC Has $93.62 Million Holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. $TMUS

NEOS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 391,092 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,564 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US accounts for 0.7% of NEOS Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. NEOS Investment Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $93,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the second quarter worth $25,000. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 131.1% during the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 104 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Aspect Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 112.1% in the second quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. 42.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TMUS. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Securities Group dropped their price target on T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Finally, KeyCorp raised T-Mobile US from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.65.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

T-Mobile US stock opened at $219.50 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.51. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.36 and a 12 month high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $241.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

T-Mobile US Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 27th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. T-Mobile US’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Letitia A. Long sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.32, for a total transaction of $306,436.24. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,143,720.16. This represents a 21.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US is a national wireless carrier that provides mobile voice, messaging and data services to consumers, businesses and wholesale customers across the United States, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The company operates a nationwide mobile network and offers device sales, equipment financing and support services through retail stores, online channels and distribution partners. T-Mobile positions its products around bundled service plans, device offerings and value-added features for both individual and enterprise customers.

Product offerings include postpaid and prepaid wireless plans under the T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile brands, as well as connectivity solutions for small and large businesses.

