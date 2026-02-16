CrowdStrike $CRWD Shares Sold by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,416 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Denis Oleary sold 7,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.44, for a total value of $3,994,660.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,574,999.04. This trade represents a 41.74% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.94, for a total transaction of $1,385,820.00. Following the sale, the director owned 76,082 shares in the company, valued at $35,145,319.08. The trade was a 3.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 100,247 shares of company stock valued at $45,722,274 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $429.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market cap of $108.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -340.98, a P/E/G ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $460.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $473.40. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $298.00 and a 1-year high of $566.90.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on CRWD. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $600.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, December 1st. HSBC boosted their target price on CrowdStrike from $417.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 4th. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $552.17.

Positive Sentiment: Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. NordVPN Selects CrowdStrike

Large consumer distribution deal — NordVPN selected CrowdStrike to power Threat Protection Pro, expanding CrowdStrike’s reach from enterprise into millions of consumer users and opening a new channel for threat-intel monetization. Positive Sentiment: Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. CrowdStrike Named a Customers’ Choice

Reputation boost — CrowdStrike was named a Customers’ Choice in Gartner Peer Insights’ 2026 “Voice of the Customer” for User Authentication, citing top product capability ratings and strong willingness-to-recommend, which supports enterprise sales momentum. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. This CrowdStrike Analyst Turns Bullish

Analyst/upgrades tailwind — At least one analyst turned bullish on CrowdStrike today as part of a set of upgrades, which can drive buying interest and validate the growth story. Positive Sentiment: Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Smart Money Is Betting Big In CRWD Options

Options activity indicates bullish positioning — “Smart money” options flow shows elevated bets on CRWD, suggesting some traders expect further upside in the near term. Neutral Sentiment: Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Rosenblatt Adjusts CrowdStrike Price Target

Broker target adjusted — Rosenblatt lowered its price target from $630 to $555 but kept a “buy” rating, a mixed signal (still positive conviction but reduced upside). Neutral Sentiment: Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. The Smartest Growth Stock to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Media/ideas pieces — Several retail-oriented articles highlight CrowdStrike as a long-term growth pick and note it’s cheap vs. recent highs; these can attract retail buyers but are lower-impact than direct corporate news. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data appears to be reporting zero shares (likely bad/missing data) and shows no meaningful days-to-cover — not a reliable signal for current positioning.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) is a cybersecurity company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California. The firm was co-founded by George Kurtz and Dmitri Alperovitch and became a publicly traded company following its initial public offering in 2019. CrowdStrike positions itself as a provider of cloud-native security solutions designed to protect endpoints, cloud workloads, identities and data against sophisticated cyber threats.

The company’s core offering is the CrowdStrike Falcon platform, a modular, cloud-delivered security architecture that combines endpoint protection (EPP), endpoint detection and response (EDR), threat intelligence, and device control through lightweight agents and centralized telemetry.

