Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH Shares Bought by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,094 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $1,050.00 target price on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $1,139.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, January 30th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $990.47.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Matthew A. Jacobson sold 564 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.94, for a total value of $535,766.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $949,940. This trade represents a 36.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $946.48, for a total value of $1,379,021.36. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,441,918.40. This represents a 36.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,551 shares of company stock worth $12,117,502. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NYSE PH opened at $1,001.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.18. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 1 year low of $488.45 and a 1 year high of $1,012.49. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $920.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $825.21. The firm has a market cap of $126.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.52, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.25.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $7.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.11 by $0.54. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.56% and a net margin of 17.29%.The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.53 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 26.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th will be given a $1.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 6th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 26.26%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE: PH) is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin’s product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.