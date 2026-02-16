Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 27,842 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 58.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,842 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $5,864,000. Waterfront Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,258 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 1,292.1% in the 3rd quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 389,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,656,000 after purchasing an additional 361,807 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $716,713,000. Finally, Triton Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter valued at about $1,543,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Casper sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total value of $465,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,427.44. This trade represents a 20.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MRVL opened at $78.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.34 and a 200 day moving average of $81.77. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.08 and a fifty-two week high of $112.50.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 31.75% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 9th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 9th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is presently 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating and eleven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.16.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell’s technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

