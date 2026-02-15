Natural Resource Partners LP (NRP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 on February 24th

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.75 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, February 24th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 17th.

Natural Resource Partners has increased its dividend by an average of 0.2%per year over the last three years.

Shares of NRP opened at $125.70 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Natural Resource Partners has a 12-month low of $86.83 and a 12-month high of $128.60.

Natural Resource Partners LP (NYSE: NRP) is a master limited partnership that acquires and manages royalty and other mineral interests in coal and other natural resources across North America and Australia. The partnership was formed in 2010 as a spin-out from a major U.S. coal producer and is headquartered in Fairmont, West Virginia. Its core business model centers on owning gross proceeds interests, gross royalty proceeds interests and fee minerals, which provide the right to receive a portion of revenues from mining and mineral production without operating the mines directly.

