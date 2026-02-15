Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (VKI) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 17th

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0559 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Price Performance

VKI stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a 1-year low of $7.89 and a 1-year high of $9.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.79.

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN: VKI) is a closed-end management investment company that primarily seeks to provide shareholders with high after-tax total return. The fund pursues its objective by investing predominantly in a diversified portfolio of investment-grade municipal securities, including general obligation and revenue bonds issued by U.S. states, municipalities and other political subdivisions.

The fund’s investment strategy emphasizes credit quality and income generation, with portfolio managers conducting in-depth credit analysis to identify opportunities across various sectors—such as transportation, education and healthcare—that offer attractive tax-exempt yields.

