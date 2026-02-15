Shell Asset Management Co. Has $2.68 Million Stake in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its stake in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,253 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 9,262 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 16.9% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 771 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stryker by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 247 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,904 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 745 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $366.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $358.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $369.35. Stryker Corporation has a 1 year low of $329.16 and a 1 year high of $404.87. The company has a market capitalization of $140.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Stryker Announces Dividend

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The medical technology company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.40 by $0.07. Stryker had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 12.92%.The business had revenue of $7.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on SYK shares. Evercore set a $390.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a report on Monday, January 5th. Citigroup restated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird set a $437.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Friday, January 30th. TD Cowen cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $387.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $399.00 target price on Stryker in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $426.94.

View Our Latest Analysis on SYK

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.92, for a total transaction of $90,730,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 2,457,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,814,566.52. This trade represents a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Preston Wendell Wells sold 165 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.88, for a total value of $60,370.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 6,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,449,200.72. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons’ offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.