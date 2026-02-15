Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in RTX Corporation $RTX

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 56.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,913 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in RTX were worth $2,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Riverstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC now owns 58,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares in the last quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in RTX by 42.9% in the third quarter. Uniting Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Warner Group LLC purchased a new stake in RTX during the third quarter valued at approximately $892,000. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ raised its position in RTX by 6.3% during the third quarter. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ now owns 1,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 18,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,118,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $199.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.80. RTX Corporation has a 1-year low of $112.27 and a 1-year high of $206.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.46 and a 200 day moving average of $173.71.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.08. RTX had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $24.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th. RTX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.84%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RTX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird set a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of RTX in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.50.

Positive Sentiment: Operational/contract news — RTX reportedly demonstrated systems that downed drone swarms during Army trials, a clear commercial/technical win for its defense business that could support future contracts and backlog. Read More.

In other news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 17,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.16, for a total transaction of $3,490,677.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Kevin G. Dasilva sold 8,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,637,776.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 27,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,455,632.60. This trade represents a 23.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX (NYSE: RTX) is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX’s operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

