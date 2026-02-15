Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Down 19.1% in January

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 58,615 shares, a drop of 19.1% from the January 15th total of 72,446 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Currently, 6.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,506 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Sonim Technologies stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SONM Free Report ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.14% of Sonim Technologies at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. Sonim Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $2.52 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.64.

Sonim Technologies, Inc (NASDAQ: SONM) is a specialty device manufacturer focused on mission-critical communications. The company designs, develops and markets ultra-rugged mobile handsets, push-to-talk (PTT) devices, accessories and supporting software platforms for customers operating in the most demanding environments. Sonim’s product line emphasizes durability, extended battery life and secure connectivity, tailored to industries where reliable voice and data services are essential.

At the core of Sonim’s offering are its hardened smartphones and PTT devices, engineered to meet or exceed military- and industrial-grade specifications for shock, water, dust and temperature resistance.

