MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Healthpeak Properties, Inc. $DOC

MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 176,940 shares during the period. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 18,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 110.3% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 121,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,463,000 after buying an additional 63,930 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 59,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 17,279 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 148.5% in the 2nd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 16,661 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Healthpeak Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $17.00 target price on Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Evercore reduced their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.42.

Healthpeak Properties Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE DOC opened at $16.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55. The company has a market capitalization of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.12. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.71 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $719.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.14 million. Healthpeak Properties had a return on equity of 0.84% and a net margin of 2.52%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Healthpeak Properties has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.700-1.740 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Healthpeak Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.1017 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. Healthpeak Properties’s payout ratio is currently 1,220.00%.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in healthcare-related real estate. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company owns, develops and acquires a diversified portfolio of properties that cater to the evolving needs of the healthcare industry. Its investments span life science research facilities, medical office buildings and senior housing communities, positioning Healthpeak as a key provider of specialized real estate assets.

Within its life science segment, Healthpeak develops and leases laboratory and research space to biotechnology, pharmaceutical and other life science companies.

See Also

