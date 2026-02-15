Patron Partners LLC Purchases 4,070 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,484 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 3.1% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after buying an additional 54,987 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE grew its position in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after buying an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $198.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $230.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.83. The company has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.37. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.38 and a 12 month high of $258.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The firm had revenue of $213.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.94, for a total value of $4,311,031.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,208,310 shares in the company, valued at $479,070,771.40. This represents a 0.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 900 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.00, for a total value of $209,700.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 7,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,670,610. This represents a 11.15% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,061 shares of company stock worth $10,559,262. 9.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Maxim Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down previously from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-four have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

