Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Holdings in Alliant Energy Corporation $LNT

Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 582,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,988 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $39,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNT. Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 622,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,984,000 after buying an additional 24,482 shares during the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 91.7% in the third quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 984,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,389,000 after acquiring an additional 470,967 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in Alliant Energy in the third quarter valued at $4,015,000. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,314,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

LNT stock opened at $71.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Alliant Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $57.09 and a 1 year high of $71.38. The company has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $66.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.36.

Alliant Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 30th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LNT. Barclays raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Alliant Energy in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) is a publicly traded energy holding company headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin, that provides regulated electric and natural gas utility services in the American Midwest. The company serves customers primarily in Wisconsin and Iowa through its regulated utility subsidiaries and operates as an integrated provider responsible for generation, transmission and distribution of energy to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Alliant Energy’s core activities include operating and maintaining electric generation assets, managing the regional transmission and distribution network, and delivering natural gas service to its franchise territories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.