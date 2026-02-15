Rhumbline Advisers Has $38.88 Million Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. $LVS

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 722,834 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 48,306 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $38,881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 31,251 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 38.9% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 29,032 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,132 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 450.3% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 57,636 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 47,162 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 21.4% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.16% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.10 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.61. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $70.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93.

Las Vegas Sands Increases Dividend

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The casino operator reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 91.40% and a net margin of 12.50%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on LVS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Seaport Research Partners cut their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Research cut shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Las Vegas Sands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Robert G. Goldstein sold 1,198,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.68, for a total transaction of $79,925,982.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Patrick Dumont sold 210,305 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $14,712,937.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 446,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,244,695.68. This represents a 32.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 3,082,053 shares of company stock valued at $207,130,199 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Las Vegas Sands News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Las Vegas Sands this week:

Positive Sentiment: Board names Patrick Dumont as chairman & CEO (effective March 1). Dumont, the company’s president and COO since 2021, will take over top leadership — a succession that signals continuity of current strategy and operations and reduces near?term governance uncertainty. Las Vegas Sands Board of Directors Appoints Patrick Dumont as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Board names Patrick Dumont as chairman & CEO (effective March 1). Dumont, the company’s president and COO since 2021, will take over top leadership — a succession that signals continuity of current strategy and operations and reduces near?term governance uncertainty. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades: Zacks Research raised multiple EPS forecasts across quarters and fiscal years (including FY2026 to ~$3.08, FY2027 to ~$3.34 and FY2028 to ~$3.66, plus several quarterly boosts). Although Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating, higher estimates point to improved earnings momentum that can support the stock’s valuation.

Analyst upgrades: Zacks Research raised multiple EPS forecasts across quarters and fiscal years (including FY2026 to ~$3.08, FY2027 to ~$3.34 and FY2028 to ~$3.66, plus several quarterly boosts). Although Zacks still carries a “Hold” rating, higher estimates point to improved earnings momentum that can support the stock’s valuation. Neutral Sentiment: Sands China awarded consecutive “Top Employer” certification — recognition for HR practices and long employee tenure in Macao. This is positive for retention and operations but is a longer?horizon, lower?impact item for near?term stock moves. Sands China Awarded 2nd Consecutive “Top Employer” Certification

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE: LVS) is a global developer and operator of integrated resorts, focused on large-scale properties that combine casino gaming with hotels, convention and exhibition facilities, retail, dining, and entertainment. The company’s operations center on developing and managing full-service resort complexes that serve both leisure and business travelers, with emphasis on convention and trade-show business in addition to gaming revenue streams.

The company’s portfolio has included prominent properties in North America and Asia, most notably The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore, along with a significant presence in Macau through multiple integrated resorts.

