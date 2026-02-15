Rhumbline Advisers Acquires 11,484 Shares of Service Corporation International $SCI

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 394,961 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,484 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Service Corporation International were worth $32,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Service Corporation International during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Corporation International by 60.1% in the second quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 743 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

SCI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Service Corporation International from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Service Corporation International in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.50.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 earnings met consensus at $1.14 EPS and showed year?over?year EPS growth, signaling operating resilience; management provided an investor slide deck and hosted a call that highlighted underlying strength. Read More.

Service Corporation International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.20. Service Corporation International has a 1 year low of $71.75 and a 1 year high of $86.67.

Service Corporation International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Service Corporation International had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 34.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Service Corporation International will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Service Corporation International

In other Service Corporation International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total transaction of $3,235,968.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 110,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,395,657.92. The trade was a 27.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Service Corporation International Profile

Service Corporation International (NYSE: SCI) is a leading provider of funeral, cremation and cemetery services in North America. Through its network of funeral homes, cemeteries, memorial parks and crematoria, the company offers a broad array of end-of-life services, including traditional funeral ceremonies, memorialization, burial and cremation. In addition to core services, SCI provides grief counseling, pre-need planning and merchandise such as caskets, vaults, urns and memorialization products.

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, Service Corporation International operates more than 1,900 funeral homes, over 450 cemeteries and 40 combination facilities across the United States and Canada.

