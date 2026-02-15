Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys Shares of 230,048 BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst $BTX

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE:BTX – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 230,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, 4WEALTH Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert W. Fairbairn sold 21,936 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total value of $143,022.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6.52. This represents a 100.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst has a 12-month low of $5.10 and a 12-month high of $8.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The stock has a market cap of $380.60 million, a PE ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 4.61.

BlackRock Tchnlgy nd Prvt Eqty Trm Trst (NYSE: BTX) is a closed-end, term investment trust listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The vehicle is structured to provide investors with exposure to technology-focused companies and private equity investments through a managed portfolio of equity securities and related instruments. As a term trust, BTX operates with a defined life and an eventual liquidation or conversion mechanism determined by the fund’s governing documents and shareholder votes.

The trust’s stated investment focus centers on companies operating in the technology sector and on private equity interests that complement its public market holdings.

