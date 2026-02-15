Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HSBC by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,529,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HSBC by 36.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 365,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 338,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
HSBC Stock Performance
NYSE HSBC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.
Trending Headlines about HSBC
- Positive Sentiment: UK Treasury picked HSBC’s Orion platform to power a pilot issuance of digital gilts — a validation of HSBC’s tokenisation product that could lead to fee revenue, deepen relationships with sovereign and institutional clients, and position the bank as a market infrastructure provider. UK picks HSBC as platform provider for its digital bond pilot issuance
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple outlets detail the DIGIT appointment and HSBC’s blockchain role, underscoring market recognition and potential for follow?on mandates as more sovereigns explore tokenised debt. UK picks HSBC as platform provider for its digital bond pilot issuance
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC’s broader tokenisation and BaaS work (including partnerships like with asset managers) supports a strategic push into 24/7 asset settlement and custody services — complementary revenue streams to traditional banking. Tokenizing The Real World: How HSBC And BlackRock Use BaaS For 24/7 Asset Settlement
- Positive Sentiment: HSBC Group COO Suzy White was appointed to the board of HSBC Singapore, strengthening regional governance and management continuity in a key Asia hub. HSBC Group COO Suzy White Joins HSBC Singapore Board
- Neutral Sentiment: HSBC’s equity research downgraded BP after BP suspended buybacks — this is a reflection of HSBC research activity, not HSBC the bank’s operations; it may modestly affect perceptions of HSBC’s research team but not core bank fundamentals. BP downgraded to Sell equivalent at HSBC after buyback suspension
- Neutral Sentiment: Marketing/sponsorship and macro commentary (e.g., HSBC analysis on China trade and the yuan, and event sponsorships) appeared in coverage — useful for brand and macro insight but less likely to move near?term stock performance. China’s huge trade surplus helps lift global risk assets, a stronger Yuan may reverse trend: HSBC
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.
About HSBC
HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.
HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.
