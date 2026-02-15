Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in HSBC Holdings plc $HSBC

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HSBC by 9.2% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,043,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,036,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430,797 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of HSBC by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,143,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,506,000 after purchasing an additional 121,151 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in HSBC by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 502,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,529,000 after buying an additional 309,738 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in HSBC by 36.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 365,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,223,000 after buying an additional 98,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 1.2% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 338,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,072 shares during the period. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSBC Stock Performance

NYSE HSBC opened at $85.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.79. HSBC Holdings plc has a 12-month low of $45.66 and a 12-month high of $90.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HSBC has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Zacks Research raised shares of HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

About HSBC

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC) is a multinational banking and financial services organization headquartered in London. It traces its origins to the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded in 1865 to facilitate trade between Europe and Asia, and has since grown into one of the world’s largest banking groups. The company is publicly listed in multiple markets, including the London Stock Exchange, the Hong Kong Stock Exchange and as an American depositary receipt on the New York Stock Exchange.

HSBC operates a universal banking model, serving retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients.

