Public Sector Pension Investment Board Purchases 2,000 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $22,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 7.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,235,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,228,460,000 after purchasing an additional 81,124 shares during the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 140,201.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,066,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,786,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,530 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in MercadoLibre by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 521,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,878,000 after purchasing an additional 74,201 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in MercadoLibre by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 497,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in MercadoLibre by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 271,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,535,000 after purchasing an additional 9,474 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MELI shares. Barclays upped their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,800.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,900.00 to $2,750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $3,000.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,886.25.

Shares of MELI stock opened at $1,988.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2,066.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2,194.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,723.90 and a 12-month high of $2,645.22.

In related news, Director Henrique Vasoncelos Dubugras sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,028.14, for a total value of $1,713,778.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stelleo Tolda sold 246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,047.88, for a total value of $503,778.48. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,136 shares of company stock worth $2,308,788. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan upgraded MELI to overweight and raised its price target to $2,800, citing easing competition and a steadier outlook — a clear analyst catalyst that can support upside. JPMorgan Upgrade

MercadoLibre, Inc operates an integrated e-commerce and fintech ecosystem serving consumers and businesses across Latin America. The company provides an online marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for a wide range of goods and services, supported by tools for merchants, advertising, and classifieds. Over time MercadoLibre has expanded beyond its marketplace roots into complementary areas that support digital commerce end to end.

Key offerings include its marketplace platform and a suite of logistics and payment services.

