Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $25.69 Million Stock Position in Welltower Inc. $WELL

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,368 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Welltower were worth $25,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 4.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,616,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,090,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Welltower during the 2nd quarter worth $4,903,554,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Welltower by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,012,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,303,484,000 after buying an additional 723,887 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,898,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,214,232,000 after buying an additional 149,724 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,329,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,126,732,000 after buying an additional 372,697 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Welltower from $204.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial set a $246.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Friday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $231.00 price target on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.21.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of WELL stock opened at $210.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $144.61 billion, a PE ratio of 150.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $189.50 and a 200-day moving average of $181.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 5.47. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $212.62.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 2.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Welltower has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.090-6.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Welltower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.43%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE: WELL) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires and manages real estate serving the health care industry. The company specializes in healthcare infrastructure, owning and operating a diversified portfolio of senior housing, post-acute and long-term care communities, and outpatient medical properties. Welltower’s assets are designed to support the delivery of health care services through a combination of leased properties, joint ventures, and other capital arrangements with health care operators and providers.

The company’s property types include assisted living, memory care, independent living and skilled nursing facilities, as well as medical office buildings and other outpatient-care real estate such as ambulatory surgery centers and specialty clinics.

