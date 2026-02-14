Public Sector Pension Investment Board Buys 222,587 Shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC $GTES

Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report) by 28.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,004,735 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,587 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.39% of Gates Industrial worth $24,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Gates Industrial by 3.5% during the third quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 121,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,007,000 after buying an additional 4,057 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Gates Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Gates Industrial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 553,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,726,000 after acquiring an additional 39,189 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in Gates Industrial in the third quarter worth $117,000. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Gates Industrial in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price target on Gates Industrial from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Gates Industrial in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Gates Industrial in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Gates Industrial from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Key Stories Impacting Gates Industrial

Here are the key news stories impacting Gates Industrial this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q4 adjusted EPS beat estimates — Gates reported adjusted EPS of $0.38 vs. the $0.37 consensus, confirming modest improvement in profitability year-over-year. Read More.

Q4 adjusted EPS beat estimates — Gates reported adjusted EPS of $0.38 vs. the $0.37 consensus, confirming modest improvement in profitability year-over-year. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Capital returns and cash generation — Management repurchased approximately $105 million of shares and generated $478.1 million of operating cash flow for 2025, supporting shareholder returns and balance-sheet flexibility. Read More.

Capital returns and cash generation — Management repurchased approximately $105 million of shares and generated $478.1 million of operating cash flow for 2025, supporting shareholder returns and balance-sheet flexibility. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FY?2026 guidance essentially in line with consensus — Gates provided an EPS range of $1.520–$1.680 (consensus ~$1.56) and revenue guidance of $3.5B–$3.6B, leaving room for execution risk but not signaling a material reset. Read More.

FY?2026 guidance essentially in line with consensus — Gates provided an EPS range of $1.520–$1.680 (consensus ~$1.56) and revenue guidance of $3.5B–$3.6B, leaving room for execution risk but not signaling a material reset. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Revenue roughly in line with estimates but soft growth — Q4 sales were $856.2M (in line with estimates) and up just 3.2% YoY, reflecting limited core sales expansion. Read More.

Revenue roughly in line with estimates but soft growth — Q4 sales were $856.2M (in line with estimates) and up just 3.2% YoY, reflecting limited core sales expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Underlying demand and GAAP profitability show restraints — core sales growth was modest (0.6% in the quarter, 1.0% for FY), and GAAP net income per diluted share for the quarter was $0.20 versus adjusted $0.38, highlighting one?time items and ongoing margin sensitivity. Read More.

Underlying demand and GAAP profitability show restraints — core sales growth was modest (0.6% in the quarter, 1.0% for FY), and GAAP net income per diluted share for the quarter was $0.20 versus adjusted $0.38, highlighting one?time items and ongoing margin sensitivity. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Management provided supporting materials — earnings slide deck and conference-call materials are available for deeper detail on segment trends and the drivers behind guidance. Read More.

Gates Industrial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTES opened at $28.04 on Friday. Gates Industrial Corporation PLC has a 52 week low of $14.70 and a 52 week high of $28.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 1.27.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $856.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.35 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Gates Industrial has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.520-1.680 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Gates Industrial Corporation PLC will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gates Industrial Profile

(Free Report)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE: GTES) is a leading global manufacturer of engineered power transmission belts and fluid power products. The company’s portfolio includes synchronous belts, V-belts, hose assemblies, fittings and hydraulic components designed to support a wide range of industrial and automotive applications. Gates Industrial serves sectors such as agriculture, mining, construction, manufacturing, transportation and consumer markets, offering solutions that improve performance, reliability and efficiency in demanding operating environments.

In its power transmission segment, Gates Industrial produces high-strength belts engineered for precise motion control and minimal maintenance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corporation PLC (NYSE:GTES – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.