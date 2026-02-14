Playtika Holding Corp. $PLTK Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management trimmed its stake in Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,789,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745,102 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Playtika were worth $22,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Playtika by 65.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,331,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511,228 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 536.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,354,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after buying an additional 1,141,685 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Playtika by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,708,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,541,000 after buying an additional 595,494 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Playtika during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,716,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,971,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,311,000 after acquiring an additional 423,779 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PLTK shares. Loop Capital set a $3.75 price target on shares of Playtika in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Playtika in a report on Friday, October 31st. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Playtika from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Playtika from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

NASDAQ PLTK opened at $3.29 on Friday. Playtika Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.25 and a 52 week high of $7.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Playtika Ltd. (NASDAQ: PLTK) is a leading developer and publisher of free-to-play mobile and social games. Established in 2010 and headquartered in Herzliya, Israel, the company has built a reputation for creating engaging, social casino and casual gaming experiences. Playtika’s platform leverages data-driven analytics and in-game community features to drive player retention and monetization across multiple titles.

The company’s diverse portfolio includes flagship social casino games such as Slotomania, Bingo Blitz and Caesars Casino, as well as skill-based and casual offerings like World Series of Poker and House of Fun.

