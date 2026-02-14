LSV Asset Management Has $38.89 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 530.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 631,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caterpillar

In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $625.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Caterpillar from $710.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America upped their target price on Caterpillar from $735.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Finally, CICC Research began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Friday, February 6th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $702.95.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $774.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $634.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

