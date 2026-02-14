LSV Asset Management Has $38.89 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

LSV Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 12.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 81,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $38,888,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth $579,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 530.0% in the second quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Caterpillar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 631,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $244,363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,637 shares in the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity at Caterpillar
In related news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.06, for a total value of $5,750,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 45,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,142,227.60. The trade was a 18.03% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 10,671 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.45, for a total value of $7,261,081.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 41,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,001,197.95. The trade was a 20.59% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 130,545 shares of company stock worth $88,294,733 over the last three months. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Caterpillar Stock Performance
Shares of Caterpillar stock opened at $774.37 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $634.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $540.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $267.30 and a 1-year high of $789.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $362.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.15, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.58.
Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.67 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $19.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 13.14%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current year.
Caterpillar Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 20th will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 20th. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 32.09%.
Key Headlines Impacting Caterpillar
Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:
- Positive Sentiment: AI/data-center demand — Reports note that AI-driven capital expenditures (hyperscaler data-center construction and mining electrification) are boosting demand for large construction and mining equipment, a structural tailwind for Caterpillar’s sales and backlog. Caterpillar Rides AI Data Center Boom With Priced In Expectations
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and price-target lift — Bank of America raised its price target (and an upgrade triggered a new 1?year high mention), adding buy-side momentum and validating higher valuations for CAT. Bank of America Raises Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Price Target to $825.00
- Positive Sentiment: Upgraded earnings estimates — Zacks refreshed its model, raising Q1 and multi?year EPS forecasts for CAT (FY2026–FY2028), which supports higher forward earnings multiples and gives investors conviction about near?term profitability. The Zacks Analyst Alphabet, Caterpillar,T-Mobile US and Onfolio
- Positive Sentiment: Market leadership / headline performance — Coverage and headlines highlight CAT as a top contributor to the Dow’s gains, which can attract momentum flows and index-related buying. Why Caterpillar’s Stock Is Benefiting From the AI Boom
- Neutral Sentiment: Macro data mixed — Recent reports show stronger January jobs but downward revisions to 2025 job growth and lingering inflation above 2%. That creates uncertainty around Fed policy; durable capex demand can offset tighter monetary risk, but macro backdrop remains a cross?current. Wall Street Roundup: Economic Data, Earnings Updates
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad market momentum — Commentary about the Dow passing 50,000 and an AI?led bull market supports risk appetite broadly, which benefits cyclical industrials like CAT but may also price in further outperformance. Dow 50,000 Shows This AI-Led Bull Market Has Plenty Of Room To Run
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation/“priced-in” concerns and stock-specific risks — Some coverage warns that much of the AI benefit is already reflected in CAT’s share price and flags potential red flags (valuation, execution risk, or reliance on cyclical capex), which could amplify pullbacks if growth disappoints. Watch Out For These Red Flags In CAT Stock
Caterpillar Company Profile
Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company’s product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off?highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.
In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.
