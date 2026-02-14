LSV Asset Management Decreases Position in Interface, Inc. $TILE

LSV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 823,329 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 45,077 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Interface were worth $23,827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Interface by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Interface by 4.6% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 34,118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Interface by 5.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 748,701 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $14,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,011 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of Interface by 6.7% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 151,950 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 9,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Interface by 2,695.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,174 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TILE opened at $33.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Interface, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.24 and a 1 year high of $35.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day moving average is $28.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.90.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TILE shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Interface from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price objective on Interface from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Interface, Inc (NASDAQ: TILE) is a global manufacturer of modular flooring and resilient commercial flooring solutions. The company specializes in carpet tiles, luxury vinyl tile (LVT) and other environmentally responsible hard-surface products designed for use in corporate, education, healthcare, hospitality and retail environments. Interface’s portfolio also includes broadloom carpet, rubber flooring and acoustic underlays, all engineered to meet performance, design and sustainability requirements in modern interior spaces.

Founded in 1973 by Ray C.

