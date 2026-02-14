LSV Asset Management Has $21.81 Million Position in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR $MOMO

LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,939,819 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 173,424 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Hello Group were worth $21,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hello Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,127,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,284,000 after buying an additional 546,048 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Hello Group by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 90,945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 12,548 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 45.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,375 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 7,021 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Hello Group in the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hello Group by 201.5% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 571,569 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,824,000 after purchasing an additional 381,993 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.96% of the company’s stock.

Hello Group Stock Down 0.8%

MOMO stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.20. Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $5.12 and a 12 month high of $9.22. The company has a market capitalization of $772.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hello Group ( NASDAQ:MOMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The information services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $372.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.80 million. Hello Group had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 10.07%. Hello Group’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MOMO shares. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Hello Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Hello Group in a report on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $8.10 price objective on Hello Group in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hello Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.55.

Hello Group Profile

Hello Group Inc (NASDAQ: MOMO) is a China-based technology company specializing in mobile social networking and interactive entertainment. Its flagship product, the Momo app, offers location-based social discovery services that enable users to find and connect with new friends based on shared interests and geographic proximity. The platform integrates instant messaging, group chat, and content-sharing features, while also providing premium subscriptions and in-app purchases such as virtual gifts and sticker packs.

In addition to Momo, Hello Group’s portfolio includes Tantan, a dating-focused social app designed to help users build meaningful relationships through profile matching and interest-driven swiping.

