Head-To-Head Survey: Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) & Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) and Vestas Wind Systems AS (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Energous has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vestas Wind Systems AS has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energous and Vestas Wind Systems AS”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energous $770,000.00 32.22 -$18.40 million ($18.13) -0.63 Vestas Wind Systems AS $21.29 billion 1.15 $882.29 million $0.30 27.03

Vestas Wind Systems AS has higher revenue and earnings than Energous. Energous is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vestas Wind Systems AS, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.4% of Energous shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Energous shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Energous and Vestas Wind Systems AS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energous -1.27% -143.13% -93.47% Vestas Wind Systems AS 4.22% 24.35% 3.16%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Energous and Vestas Wind Systems AS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energous 1 0 0 0 1.00 Vestas Wind Systems AS 1 4 1 1 2.29

Summary

Vestas Wind Systems AS beats Energous on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energous

Energous Corporation provides wireless charging system solutions in the United States. The company develops WattUp wireless power networks technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets; software controls; hardware designs; and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for Internet of Things devices. Its products are used in asset trackers; sensors; retail displays; and security devices; smart home; medical; industrial; and other sensors; electronic shelf labeling; logistics and asset tracking tags and sensors; computer mice and keyboards; remote controls; gaming consoles and controllers; hearing aids; rechargeable batteries; automotive accessories; smart textiles; wearables; and medical devices. The company was formerly known as DvineWave Inc. and changed its name to Energous Corporation in January 2014. Energous Corporation was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Jose; California.

About Vestas Wind Systems AS

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the design, manufacture, installation, and services of wind turbines the United States, Denmark, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment offers onshore and offshore wind power plants, wind turbines, development sites, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities. Vestas Wind Systems A/S was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Aarhus, Denmark.

