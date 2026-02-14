Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) vs. Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF) Head-To-Head Review

Viewtran Group (OTCMKTS:VIEWF – Get Free Report) and Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Viewtran Group and Bridgeline Digital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viewtran Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 Bridgeline Digital 1 1 1 0 2.00

Bridgeline Digital has a consensus target price of $4.62, suggesting a potential upside of 559.06%. Given Bridgeline Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bridgeline Digital is more favorable than Viewtran Group.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

15.1% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Viewtran Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.5% of Bridgeline Digital shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Viewtran Group and Bridgeline Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital -12.71% -19.63% -12.19%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Viewtran Group and Bridgeline Digital”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viewtran Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bridgeline Digital $15.38 million 0.56 -$2.52 million ($0.26) -2.70

Viewtran Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bridgeline Digital.

Risk & Volatility

Viewtran Group has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bridgeline Digital has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Viewtran Group

Viewtran Group, Inc. provides supply chain financial services and enterprise solutions for the technology industry in China. It offers software development and technical deployment services; and hardware, software, and technical services. The company was formerly known as Cogo Group, Inc. and changed its name to Viewtran Group, Inc. in November 2013. Viewtran Group, Inc. is based in Shenzhen, China.

About Bridgeline Digital

Bridgeline Digital, Inc. operates as a marketing technology company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers HawkSearch, a site search, recommendation, and personalization application for marketers, merchandisers, and developers; Celebros Search, a commerce-oriented site search product that provides natural language processing with artificial intelligence; and Woorank, a Search Engine Optimization (SEO) audit tool that generates an instant performance audit of the site's technical, on-page, and off-page SEO. It also provides Bridgeline TruPresence, a web content management and eCommerce platform to support the needs of multi-unit organizations and franchises; Bridgeline Unbound, a technology suite that empower marketers to easily manage their digital experiences and create personalized customer journeys; and OrchestraCMS, a digital experience platform that enables development of custom solutions, third-party integrations, and delivery of digital transformation initiatives on the Salesforce platform. In addition, the company offers digital engagement services comprising digital strategy, web design and web development, usability engineering, information architecture, and SEO, as well as hosting services. It serves vertical markets, such as industrial distributors and wholesalers, franchises and enterprises, manufacturers, eCommerce retailers, health services and life sciences, technology, credit unions and banks, and associations and foundations through its direct sales force. The company was formerly known as Bridgeline Software, Inc. Bridgeline Digital, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Woburn, Massachusetts.

