3,429 Shares in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK Purchased by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,429 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $385,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in Sandisk during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sandisk in the third quarter worth $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Sandisk during the third quarter worth $41,000.
Sandisk Stock Down 0.6%
Shares of NASDAQ SNDK opened at $626.56 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a 52-week low of $27.89 and a 52-week high of $725.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $387.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
SNDK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Sandisk from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Sandisk from $550.00 to $800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Sandisk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. China Renaissance started coverage on Sandisk in a research report on Friday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $322.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho set a $600.00 target price on Sandisk in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $542.85.
Key Sandisk News
Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Kioxia-led shortage signals and sector momentum are driving buying across memory names; analysts and news outlets point to early multi-year bookings and continued tight NAND supply as a structural tailwind for SanDisk. SanDisk (SNDK) Stock Rallies 5% as Memory Shortage Gets Worse – Time to Buy?
- Positive Sentiment: Sector-wide strength (Micron, WDC, STX) lifted SanDisk as investors rotated into memory plays after suppliers signaled constrained supply and earlier-than-usual bookings for 2027–28. Why Are Memory Chip Stocks Up Today? SanDisk (SNDK) Leads
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple bullish write-ups explain that SanDisk’s scale, JV relationships and focus on high-end data?center flash give it pricing power and outsized earnings leverage in the current AI-driven cycle. Why SanDisk Stock Skyrocketed: 5 Key Questions Answered
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage pieces summarizing the rally, ownership and street price-target activity provide context for momentum but don’t add new company-specific catalysts; useful for positioning and risk checks. With SanDisk Stock (SNDK) Up 165%, Let’s Look at Who Owns it
- Neutral Sentiment: Broad-market recognition pieces (e.g., roundup of strong S&P performers) keep the stock on screens but are not direct operational news for SanDisk. These 3 Zacks ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Reflect the Hottest S&P 500 Stocks of 2026
- Negative Sentiment: Cautionary analysis warns the memory “party” could end if manufacturers ramp supply, AI spending normalizes, or competition/valuation concerns surface — all risks that could reverse recent profits quickly. Sandisk: The Storage Party May Be Coming To An End
Insider Activity at Sandisk
In related news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 1,271 shares of Sandisk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $248,022.94. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,479 shares in the company, valued at $678,892.06. The trade was a 26.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Sandisk Company Profile
SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.
