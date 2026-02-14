Jefferies Financial Group Issues Positive Forecast for FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Stock Price

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $326.00 to $425.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FDX. Evercore upped their price objective on FedEx from $275.00 to $288.00 in a report on Friday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on FedEx from $327.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Stephens upped their price target on FedEx from $330.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $328.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $351.75.

Get FedEx alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FedEx

FedEx Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $374.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $311.56 and a 200-day moving average of $266.00. FedEx has a one year low of $194.29 and a one year high of $380.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 18th. The shipping service provider reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.80. The firm had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.79 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.05 earnings per share. FedEx has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.800-19.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx will post 19.14 earnings per share for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 31.97%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $13,302,000 after buying an additional 13,251 shares during the period. Templeton & Phillips Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 84.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting FedEx

Here are the key news stories impacting FedEx this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More.

Multiple analysts raised price targets and reiterated buy/outperform views, supporting upside expectations and fueling investor momentum. Jefferies raised its target to $425 and kept a buy rating. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More.

Bank of America, Wolfe Research and TD Cowen also boosted targets/ratings, reinforcing consensus bullishness on FDX’s growth and margin plans. Read More. Positive Sentiment: FedEx detailed multi?year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high?margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash?flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More.

FedEx detailed multi?year targets at Investor Day (higher revenue ambition, focus on high?margin B2B and network transformation) that underpin stronger profit and cash?flow outlooks. Investors interpret this as tangible upside to valuation if execution continues. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income?oriented investors. Read More.

The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.45, a direct return to shareholders that supports the stock’s appeal to income?oriented investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer?term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More.

FedEx joined the Hedera Council to explore distributed infrastructure for digital supply chains — a strategic, longer?term tech partnership that could improve visibility but is not an immediate earnings driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long?term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More.

Industry coverage highlights rising warehouse automation (including FedEx) — improves long?term cost structure but requires capital and workforce transition. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short?term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More.

A technical trading signal flagged around $369.69 and briefly drove intraday momentum; useful for short?term traders but not a fundamental catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near?term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More.

Some market commentary flagged a weaker “catalyst” profile despite the strong run, suggesting that absent concrete near?term operational beats the stock could pause. This cautions momentum traders about timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Evercore raised its target to $364 — still below the current price — reflecting at least one analyst’s more conservative near?term view and adding a counterpoint to the broad upgrade trend. Read More.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX) is a global logistics and courier company headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee. Founded by Frederick W. Smith in 1971 and beginning operations in the early 1970s, the company pioneered overnight express shipping and has since expanded into a diversified portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and supply-chain services. FedEx operates an integrated air-and-ground network that moves parcels, freight and documents for businesses and consumers worldwide.

FedEx’s core operating segments include express parcel delivery via its FedEx Express division, domestic and residential parcel delivery through FedEx Ground, less-than-truckload (LTL) freight services, and logistics and supply-chain management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.