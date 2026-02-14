Wells Fargo & Company Issues Positive Forecast for Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) Stock Price

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $12.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the electric vehicle automaker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.62.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RIVN

Rivian Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ RIVN opened at $17.73 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.31. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.76. Rivian Automotive has a 1-year low of $10.36 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.02. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 67.68%.The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.70) earnings per share. Rivian Automotive’s quarterly revenue was down 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Rivian Automotive will post -3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Rivian Automotive news, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 8,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $144,702.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 730,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,140,306. This represents a 1.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 17,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $279,723.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,115,209 shares in the company, valued at $17,876,800.27. This trade represents a 1.54% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 120,154 shares of company stock worth $2,143,724. 2.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 315.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 113.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Core Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its position in Rivian Automotive by 291.0% during the third quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 2,123 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rivian Automotive News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Rivian Automotive this week:

Positive Sentiment: Rivian delivered a Q4 surprise: revenue and adjusted loss beat consensus and management issued a strong 2026 delivery outlook, triggering the rally. Article Title

Rivian delivered a Q4 surprise: revenue and adjusted loss beat consensus and management issued a strong 2026 delivery outlook, triggering the rally. Positive Sentiment: Management now expects a large jump in 2026 deliveries (guidance ~62k–67k units / ~53% growth year?over?year), driven by rollout of the more affordable R2 SUV — investors view this as a clear growth path. Article Title

Management now expects a large jump in 2026 deliveries (guidance ~62k–67k units / ~53% growth year?over?year), driven by rollout of the more affordable R2 SUV — investors view this as a clear growth path. Positive Sentiment: Broker activity has turned constructive: notable upgrades/target increases (Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy with $23 PT; Wedbush reiteration at $25) helped fuel buying interest. Article Title

Broker activity has turned constructive: notable upgrades/target increases (Deutsche Bank upgrade to Buy with $23 PT; Wedbush reiteration at $25) helped fuel buying interest. Neutral Sentiment: Quarter details: adjusted loss per share (~$0.54–$0.66 depending on source) beat estimates and revenue was roughly $1.28–1.29B; software/services showed meaningful YoY growth and management highlighted product & software initiatives. Article Title

Quarter details: adjusted loss per share (~$0.54–$0.66 depending on source) beat estimates and revenue was roughly $1.28–1.29B; software/services showed meaningful YoY growth and management highlighted product & software initiatives. Neutral Sentiment: R2 progress: early reviews and management commentary point to R2 deliveries beginning in Q2 and strong demand potential, but it’s still early in the ramp. Article Title

R2 progress: early reviews and management commentary point to R2 deliveries beginning in Q2 and strong demand potential, but it’s still early in the ramp. Negative Sentiment: Underlying profitability and revenue mix remain weak: automotive revenue fell sharply (reported ~45% decline in Q4 auto revenue), the company still posts negative net margins and negative ROE. Article Title

Underlying profitability and revenue mix remain weak: automotive revenue fell sharply (reported ~45% decline in Q4 auto revenue), the company still posts negative net margins and negative ROE. Negative Sentiment: Cash burn and capex: Rivian flagged continued losses as it ramps production and may spend >$2.1B on capex for expansion; a recent settlement also pressures near?term cash. Article Title Article Title

Cash burn and capex: Rivian flagged continued losses as it ramps production and may spend >$2.1B on capex for expansion; a recent settlement also pressures near?term cash. Negative Sentiment: Operational risks remain: some metrics (vehicle margins, free cash flow) showed weakness even with the beat — the company still expects losses as it scales, leaving execution risk on the table. Article Title

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc is an American automotive technology company specializing in the design, development and manufacture of electric vehicles. The company is best known for its all-electric R1 platform, which underpins the R1T pickup truck and R1S sport utility vehicle. In addition to consumer products, Rivian has secured a significant commercial contract to produce electric delivery vans for a leading e-commerce provider, underscoring its capability to serve both retail and fleet customers.

Founded in 2009 by engineer and entrepreneur Robert “RJ” Scaringe, Rivian has grown from a research-focused startup into a publicly traded corporation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.