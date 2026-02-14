J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. $TER

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 41.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Teradyne by 9.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 46.3% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 325,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,865,000 after buying an additional 103,132 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Teradyne by 1,126.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.2% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 432,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,582,000 after acquiring an additional 50,469 shares in the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $215.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Teradyne from $122.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Vertical Research downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $335.00 target price on shares of Teradyne in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Teradyne from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 1,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $223,051.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 93,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,804,165.79. This trade represents a 1.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TER opened at $314.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $49.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.83. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $65.77 and a one year high of $327.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.06.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 17.37%.The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Teradyne has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.890-2.250 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

Further Reading

