Short Interest in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Decreases By 28.3%

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 211,085 shares, a decrease of 28.3% from the January 15th total of 294,202 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 876,971 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF stock opened at $119.16 on Friday. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 52-week low of $59.22 and a 52-week high of $123.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.69 and a 200 day moving average of $98.99.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.0276 per share. This is an increase from First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRR. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 13,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 618,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,837,000 after acquiring an additional 38,659 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 117.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 136.6% during the fourth quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 411,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after purchasing an additional 35,431 shares during the last quarter.

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

