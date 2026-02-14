Comparing Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) & Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN)

Amerilithium (OTCMKTS:PTTN – Get Free Report) and Galp Energia SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Amerilithium and Galp Energia SGPS”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Galp Energia SGPS $22.54 billion 0.70 $1.13 billion $0.72 14.54

Profitability

Galp Energia SGPS has higher revenue and earnings than Amerilithium.

This table compares Amerilithium and Galp Energia SGPS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Amerilithium N/A N/A N/A Galp Energia SGPS 4.90% 18.21% 6.13%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Amerilithium and Galp Energia SGPS, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Amerilithium 0 0 0 0 0.00 Galp Energia SGPS 0 3 3 2 2.88

Given Amerilithium’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Amerilithium is more favorable than Galp Energia SGPS.

Volatility & Risk

Amerilithium has a beta of -0.37, meaning that its share price is 137% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Galp Energia SGPS has a beta of 0.06, meaning that its share price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Galp Energia SGPS beats Amerilithium on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Amerilithium

Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and production of energy and mineral properties. The company primarily explores for lithium carbonate and other minerals. It holds interests in a portfolio of properties covering approximately 31,020 acres located in the United States and Australia. Patten Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Dolton, Illinois.

About Galp Energia SGPS

Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. operates as an integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Upstream, Industrial & Midstream, Commercial, and Renewables and New Business. The Upstream segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons primarily in Brazil, Mozambique, Namibia, and Angola. The Industrial & Midstream segment owns refineries in Portugal, as well as is involved in activities related to energy management of oil products, gas, and electricity. This segment provides storage and transportation infrastructure for oil and gas products, as well as engages in the sale of electricity to the grid in Portugal and Spain. The Commercial segment is involved in the areas of retail to final business-to-business and business to consumer customers of oil, gas, and electricity. The Renewables and New Business segment is involved in the development of solar and wind power generation projects in Portugal and Spain. In addition, it produces lithium-ion batteries, hydrogen, and biofuels; and operates service stations. Further, the company engages in the reinsurance business. The company was formerly known as Galp Petróleos e Gás de Portugal, SGPS, S.A. and changed its name to Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. in September 2000. Galp Energia, SGPS, S.A. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

