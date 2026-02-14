Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Rxo Inc (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $16.3333.

RXO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered RXO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on RXO from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on RXO from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research cut RXO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price target on RXO in a report on Thursday, February 5th.

Get RXO alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RXO

RXO Price Performance

RXO stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.32, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.13. RXO has a twelve month low of $10.43 and a twelve month high of $22.17.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). RXO had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RXO will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at RXO

In other news, Director Troy A. Cooper bought 8,317 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $88,243.37. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 275,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,922,163.76. The trade was a 3.11% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RXO

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of RXO by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 2,902 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in RXO by 4.6% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in RXO in the first quarter worth $30,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in RXO in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of RXO by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 41,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

About RXO

(Get Free Report)

RXO Inc (NYSE: RXO) is a leading asset-light provider of digital freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions. The company leverages a proprietary technology platform to connect shippers with a network of third-party carriers, enabling optimized route planning, real-time shipment tracking, and dynamic pricing. RXO’s end-to-end service model spans full truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal and cross-border freight movements, designed to improve efficiency and reduce transportation costs for its customers.

Operating primarily across North America, RXO serves a diverse base of shippers in industries ranging from retail and consumer goods to manufacturing and automotive.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.