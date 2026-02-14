CENTRAL TRUST Co Purchases 21,314 Shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF $VBIL

CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (NASDAQ:VBIL – Free Report) by 136.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,314 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF were worth $2,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF by 463.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA bought a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Schiavi & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $225,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VBIL opened at $75.53 on Friday. Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF has a one year low of $75.06 and a one year high of $75.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.50.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%.

The Vanguard 0-3 Month Treasury Bill ETF (VBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg 0-3M Treasury Bill index. The fund tracks an index of US Treasurys with maturities of one to three months, selected and weighted by market value. VBIL was launched on Feb 7, 2025 and is issued by Vanguard.

