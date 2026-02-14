Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Receives $18.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

NTLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $14.50 price objective on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Evercore set a $8.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. William Blair lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 27th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th.

Shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $11.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 2.10. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $5.90 and a twelve month high of $28.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.92.

In other news, EVP James Basta sold 10,397 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $95,756.37. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 101,528 shares in the company, valued at $935,072.88. The trade was a 9.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Birgit C. Schultes sold 8,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.21, for a total transaction of $78,358.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 98,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $907,488.93. This represents a 7.95% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,051 shares of company stock valued at $488,600. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTLA. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 19,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 39.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: NTLA) is a clinical?stage biotechnology company focused on developing potentially curative genome editing therapies using the CRISPR/Cas9 platform. The company’s research spans both in vivo and ex vivo applications of CRISPR/Cas9, aiming to correct or disable disease?causing genes with a single administration. Intellia’s lead in vivo program targets transthyretin amyloidosis (ATTR) by delivering CRISPR/Cas9 machinery directly to the liver, while additional preclinical efforts pursue treatments for hemophilia A, hereditary angioedema and other genetic disorders.

Beyond its in vivo pipeline, Intellia collaborates with strategic partners to extend the impact of its genome editing approach.

