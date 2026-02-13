John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 43,833 shares, a growth of 322.8% from the January 15th total of 10,367 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Based on an average daily volume of 58,417 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.74. The stock had a trading volume of 29,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,671. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $15.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.88.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 9.0%.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) is a publicly traded, closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide a high level of current income. The fund offers investors access to a diversified portfolio of income-producing securities, with a primary focus on preferred stocks and similar instruments. As a closed-end fund, HPS issues a fixed number of shares that trade on the New York Stock Exchange, allowing investors to participate in its income strategy through the open market.
The fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in preferred securities of U.S.
