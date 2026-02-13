Ventum Financial Boosts Calian Group (TSE:CGY) Price Target to C$82.00

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Ventum Financial from C$72.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Ventum Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 15.79% from the company’s current price.
CGY has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC World Markets lifted their price target on shares of Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$59.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Calian Group from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Acumen Capital upped their price target on Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$73.43.
Calian Group Stock Up 7.1%
Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$208.00 million for the quarter. Calian Group had a return on equity of 3.37% and a net margin of 1.50%. Analysts anticipate that Calian Group will post 4.9475219 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Calian Group Company Profile
Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management. The Advanced Technologies segment includes Engineering Solutions and Services; Nuclear and Environmental Services; Satcom; DOCSIS; Electronics Design and Manufacturing and Agricultural Technology.
