Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$305.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$260.00 to C$305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$259.08.

Get Bombardier Inc. Class B alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.6%

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Shares of TSE BBD.B traded down C$1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$242.16. The stock had a trading volume of 300,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,605. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$241.60 and its 200-day moving average is C$205.70. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$71.79 and a 52 week high of C$276.18. The company has a market cap of C$24.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.63, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.42.

(Get Free Report)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.

Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.