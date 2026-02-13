Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target Raised to C$305.00 at Desjardins

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$260.00 to C$305.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price target suggests a potential upside of 25.95% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$170.00 to C$215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$240.00 to C$300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$234.00 to C$263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$230.00 to C$295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$276.00 to C$280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$259.08.
View Our Latest Research Report on BBD.B
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Stock Down 0.6%
Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile
Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide.
Bombardier Inc was incorporated in 1902 and is based in Dorval, Canada.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bombardier, Inc. Class B
- Your Bank Account Is No Longer Safe
- Nvidia CEO Issues Bold Tesla Call
- NEW LAW: Congress Approves Setup For Digital Dollar?
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier Inc. Class B and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.