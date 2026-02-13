John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 30th, there was short interest totaling 39,649 shares, a growth of 297.9% from the January 15th total of 9,965 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 60,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Based on an average trading volume of 60,333 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 146.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 53,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after purchasing an additional 32,047 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 204,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,539,000 after buying an additional 14,971 shares during the period. CW Advisors LLC purchased a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $613,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at $4,784,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF by 183.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 180,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,031,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares during the period.

Get John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF alerts:

John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Trading Up 1.1%

JHSC traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,232. The stock has a market cap of $697.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.27. John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $31.96 and a 12 month high of $46.78.

About John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF

The John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF (JHSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Small Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by relative price and profitability. Securities are weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHSC was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by John Hancock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.