Raymond James Financial Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Stock Price

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Raymond James Financial from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.

DFY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$88.00 price target on shares of Definity Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Definity Financial from C$80.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Definity Financial from C$92.00 to C$93.00 in a report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$68.00 to C$73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Definity Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$78.27.

Get Definity Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on DFY

Definity Financial Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of TSE DFY traded up C$1.22 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$67.73. 260,647 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,964. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$72.48 and its 200 day moving average price is C$71.33. Definity Financial has a 12 month low of C$57.25 and a 12 month high of C$79.95. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Definity Financial (TSE:DFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported C$0.99 EPS for the quarter. Definity Financial had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of C$1.10 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Definity Financial will post 3.1263962 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Definity Financial news, insider Craig Edward David Richardson sold 1,881 shares of Definity Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$70.80, for a total transaction of C$133,174.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$495.60. The trade was a 99.63% decrease in their position. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Definity Financial

(Get Free Report)

Definity Financial Corp is a multi-channel, property, and casualty insurance company. It offers auto, property, liability, and pet insurance products to individual customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Definity Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Definity Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.