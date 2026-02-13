Universal Health Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:UHS)

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the health services provider on Monday, March 16th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 2nd.

Universal Health Services has increased its dividend by an average of 0.1%annually over the last three years. Universal Health Services has a dividend payout ratio of 3.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Universal Health Services to earn $17.69 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.5%.

Universal Health Services stock opened at $233.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Universal Health Services has a 1-year low of $152.33 and a 1-year high of $246.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.92. The company has a market cap of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Universal Health Services, Inc (NYSE: UHS) is one of the largest diversified health care management companies in the United States, offering a broad spectrum of services through its acute care hospital and behavioral health segments. The company operates general acute care hospitals, surgical hospitals and ambulatory centers, as well as inpatient and outpatient behavioral health facilities. Its network provides emergency and specialized medicine, diagnostic imaging, laboratory services, advanced surgical care and rehabilitation, complemented by a comprehensive array of behavioral services including psychiatric treatment, addiction programs and developmental disabilities care.

In the acute care segment, UHS’s facilities deliver services ranging from emergency department treatment and intensive care to maternity care and outpatient surgery.

