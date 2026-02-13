St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Shares Down 12.8% – Should You Sell?

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report) fell 12.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,255.50 and last traded at GBX 1,263. 6,837,487 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 29,245,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,449.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,350 to GBX 1,375 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,160 to GBX 1,600 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,475 price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Friday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,725 to GBX 1,726 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,590 to GBX 1,790 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,645.14.

The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,430.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,342.74.

We plan, grow and protect the financial futures of over one million clients across the UK by providing holistic advice-led wealth management, delivered exclusively by the Partnership, our group of more than 4,900 highly skilled advisers.

We offer an integrated client proposition, through which we provide financial advice, investment product wrappers such as pensions, investment bonds and ISAs, and offer our own range of investment funds and portfolios.

