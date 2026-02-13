BABB (BAX) Market Cap Reaches $1.22 Million

BABB (BAX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on February 13th. In the last week, BABB has traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BABB token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BABB has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $15.03 thousand worth of BABB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,867.34 or 0.99976680 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,704.55 or 0.99423852 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BABB Profile

BABB’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. BABB’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 82,759,463,255 tokens. BABB’s official Twitter account is @getbabb and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BABB is getbabb.com. The Reddit community for BABB is https://reddit.com/r/getbabb. BABB’s official message board is babb.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BABB

According to CryptoCompare, “BAX are Utility Tokens available on the Ethereum network and are the lifeblood of the BABB Platform.BABB is on a mission to prove that Crypto isn’t complicated and show that everyone can benefit from using more inclusive and efficient financial service platforms.BAX Tokens make transactions borderless and are your key to taking back control of your assets.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BABB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BABB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BABB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

