Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Research

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

IDN has been the subject of several other reports. Northland Securities raised Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Intellicheck Mobilisa in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Intellicheck Mobilisa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Intellicheck Mobilisa alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Intellicheck Mobilisa

Intellicheck Mobilisa Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:IDN opened at $4.82 on Wednesday. Intellicheck Mobilisa has a fifty-two week low of $2.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $97.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 482.48 and a beta of 1.14.

Intellicheck Mobilisa (NASDAQ:IDN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Intellicheck Mobilisa had a net margin of 0.95% and a return on equity of 1.16%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 million during the quarter.

About Intellicheck Mobilisa

(Get Free Report)

Intellicheck Mobilisa, Inc is a provider of mobile identity verification and authentication solutions designed to help organizations verify credentials and combat fraud. The company’s technology leverages optical character recognition, machine learning, and biometric facial recognition to validate government?issued IDs, passports, and other identity documents in real time. These solutions are deployed via on?premises hardware or cloud?based platforms, enabling clients to integrate identity checks directly into digital workflows and point?of?sale systems.

The firm’s flagship offerings include mobile credential scanning applications and software development kits (SDKs) that support Know Your Customer (KYC), Anti–Money Laundering (AML), age verification, and regulatory compliance across multiple industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellicheck Mobilisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.