Komodo (KMD) Reaches Market Cap of $3.19 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. One Komodo coin can now be purchased for about $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Komodo has traded 2% lower against the dollar. Komodo has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $192.59 thousand worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Komodo alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $233.68 or 0.00348298 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00008924 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 62.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000853 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

KMD is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 141,217,270 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com.

Buying and Selling Komodo

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.